Morgan Stanley Lowers Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $38.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNR. Cowen decreased their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Pentair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Pentair Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PNR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.06. 27,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,968. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01. Pentair has a 52 week low of $39.99 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Pentair by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,152,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,378,000 after purchasing an additional 380,163 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pentair by 456.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 360,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 295,873 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

