Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Morningstar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Morningstar stock traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.45. 78,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,035. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $208.22 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $470.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $630,718.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,223,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,254,037.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total value of $30,522.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,423,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,810,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $630,718.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,223,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,254,037.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,283 shares of company stock worth $21,976,184 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Morningstar by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 444,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

