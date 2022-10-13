Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.56. 25,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,377. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $263,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.