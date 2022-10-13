Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Movado Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MOV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.21. 6,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.16. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Movado Group will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Movado Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 153.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

