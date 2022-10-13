Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires Shares of 280,096 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 280,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,029,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 545,705 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,533,000. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,369,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,045,000 after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

GDXJ traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $28.84. 839,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,959,296. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

