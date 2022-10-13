Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,659,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.1% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 13.71% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF worth $57,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 822,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 316,521 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ RING traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $17.59. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,532. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

