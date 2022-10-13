MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.685 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

MV Oil Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years.

MV Oil Trust Price Performance

Shares of MVO opened at $13.78 on Thursday. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of MV Oil Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

