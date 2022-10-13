MVL (MVL) Reaches Market Cap of $90.83 Million

MVL (MVL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. One MVL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 11% lower against the dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $90.83 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.57 or 0.27375252 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00010692 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,952,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVL (MVL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MVL has a current supply of 27,802,958,863.1027 with 21,952,958,863.1 in circulation. The last known price of MVL is 0.00422244 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,170,846.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://mvlchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

