Myriad Asset Management US LP Acquires New Shares in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 15.9% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 173,383 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 33.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,203,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 303,441 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 904.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,004,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 904,092 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 71.6% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 402,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 185.2% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 855,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 555,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners II Price Performance

NASDAQ GTPB remained flat at $9.87 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,338. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $9.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

Gores Technology Partners II Company Profile

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

