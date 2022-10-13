Myriad Asset Management US LP Purchases New Position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC)

Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,121 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Northern Star Investment Corp. III makes up about 0.3% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Myriad Asset Management US LP owned 0.22% of Northern Star Investment Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 132,141 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,008,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 193,764 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 770,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 52,776 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,031,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after buying an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,811. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

