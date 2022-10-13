Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MYGN. Cowen boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 1.4 %

Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.19. 433,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,104. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

