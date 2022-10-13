N-able (NYSE:NABL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.91. 6,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 310,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NABL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of N-able from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

N-able Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 146.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Transactions at N-able

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. N-able had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. N-able’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other N-able news, VP Frank Colletti sold 20,242 shares of N-able stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $209,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 278,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,929.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of N-able by 16.5% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in N-able during the first quarter worth about $9,233,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the first quarter worth about $8,830,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in N-able during the second quarter worth about $3,196,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in N-able during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

