NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

NACCO Industries stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $370.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NC. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in NACCO Industries in the second quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the first quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

