Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.33 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.33.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.76. 66,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,691 shares of company stock worth $1,850,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,379,000 after purchasing an additional 962,983 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,667,000 after purchasing an additional 700,765 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,572,000 after purchasing an additional 629,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,993,000 after purchasing an additional 546,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

