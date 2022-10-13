Nasdaq (NDAQ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) recently:

10/12/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.33 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $197.00 to $65.00.

8/29/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.67 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.33.

8/16/2022 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price target on the stock.

NDAQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,194. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $185,329.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $185,329.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,691 shares of company stock worth $1,850,528. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 24.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 17.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 29.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

