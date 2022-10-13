National Bank Financial Cuts Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Price Target to C$3.75

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OBNNF remained flat at $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 48,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,919. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.