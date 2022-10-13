National Bank Financial Lowers Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Price Target to C$7.00

Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Arizona Metals Stock Up 2.1 %
Arizona Metals stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 116,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,453. Arizona Metals has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $5.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.
About Arizona Metals
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arizona Metals (AZMCF)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.