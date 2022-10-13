National Bank Financial Lowers Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Price Target to C$7.00

Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Arizona Metals Stock Up 2.1 %

Arizona Metals stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 116,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,453. Arizona Metals has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $5.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

