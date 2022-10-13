National Bank Financial Lowers Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to C$10.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAND. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

NYSE:SAND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 152,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,780. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $995.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,034,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 269.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $1,650,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

