National Bank Financial Trims First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Target Price to C$32.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $17.75. 14,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,659. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

