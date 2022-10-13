National Bank Financial Trims Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Target Price to C$1.00

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Integra Resources from $6.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Shares of NYSEMKT:ITRG remained flat at $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 130,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,762. The company has a market cap of $42.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88.
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
