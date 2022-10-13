National Bank Financial Trims Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Target Price to C$1.00

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Integra Resources from $6.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT:ITRG remained flat at $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 130,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,762. The company has a market cap of $42.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88.

Institutional Trading of Integra Resources

Integra Resources Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Integra Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Integra Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Integra Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 339,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.