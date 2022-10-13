National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 28,886 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,886 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $30,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.58.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 2.9 %

NOC opened at $492.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $484.18 and its 200 day moving average is $468.88. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $515.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

