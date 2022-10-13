National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 35,415 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,415 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in McKesson were worth $26,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

McKesson Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $345.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.50 and its 200-day moving average is $333.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.27 and a 1-year high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

