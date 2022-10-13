National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 28,886 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $30,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.58.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $492.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $515.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $484.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.88. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

