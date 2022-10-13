National Bank of Canada FI Buys 189,438 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 638.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,438 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.40% of Middleby worth $27,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,341,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 538,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,166 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $133.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.46. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $148,963 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

