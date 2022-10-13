National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 332,334 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,223,007 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $2,402,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $16,667,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $88.51 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.16.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

