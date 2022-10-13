National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1,852.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,193 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,728 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of Netflix worth $73,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded up $7.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.78. 262,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,736,946. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.76 and a 200 day moving average of $226.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

