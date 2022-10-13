National Bank of Canada FI Has $154.87 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 325.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 412,581 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 0.7% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.11% of Linde worth $154,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Linde by 44.9% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 49,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $3,596,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 70.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.4% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.92. 28,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,770. The stock has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.40.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.