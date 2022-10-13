National Bank of Canada FI Has $21.70 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of Franco-Nevada worth $21,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.7 %

FNV stock opened at $118.41 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.88 and a 200-day moving average of $136.54.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.