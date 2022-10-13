National Bank of Canada FI Has $23.26 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102,604 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $23,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $398.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.63 and a 200-day moving average of $400.19. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $451.30.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

