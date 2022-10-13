National Bank of Canada FI Has $30.44 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,398 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 197,435 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in FedEx were worth $30,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.79 and its 200-day moving average is $209.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.96.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

