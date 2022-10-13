National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 820,470 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 12,609.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820,470 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.19% of MGM Resorts International worth $23,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 195,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 16.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 84.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 61,068 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $696,022.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $30.89 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

