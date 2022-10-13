National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 109.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,036 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $29,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $85.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

