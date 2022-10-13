National Bankshares Increases Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$9.25

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.12% from the company’s previous close.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of TSE K traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.84. 3,110,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,154. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.92 and a 12-month high of C$8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.34. The firm has a market cap of C$6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.58.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$43,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$180,248.88. In other news, Director Glenn Antony Ives acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$87,052.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at C$304,684.80. Also, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$180,248.88. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $81,240 over the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

