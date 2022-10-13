National Bankshares Increases Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$9.25

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.12% from the company’s previous close.
Kinross Gold Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of TSE K traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.84. 3,110,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,154. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.92 and a 12-month high of C$8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.34. The firm has a market cap of C$6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.58.
Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
See Also
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.