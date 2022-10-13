National Bankshares Lowers Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Price Target to C$8.25

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.25 to C$8.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$24.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of CVE ODV remained flat at C$5.84 on Thursday. 30,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,344. Osisko Development has a 12 month low of C$4.94 and a 12 month high of C$17.40. The stock has a market cap of C$441.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.26.

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.86 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Development will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

