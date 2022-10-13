National Bankshares Lowers Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Price Target to C$8.25

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.25 to C$8.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.27% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$24.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Osisko Development Price Performance
Shares of CVE ODV remained flat at C$5.84 on Thursday. 30,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,344. Osisko Development has a 12 month low of C$4.94 and a 12 month high of C$17.40. The stock has a market cap of C$441.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.26.
Osisko Development Company Profile
Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.
Read More
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.