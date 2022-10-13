National Bankshares Trims Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Target Price to C$7.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.04.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.59. 519,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,059. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$530.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$552.58 million. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

