National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFG. Scotiabank reiterated an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $63.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $69.20.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $502.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.68 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 47.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

