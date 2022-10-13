National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.89. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $67.16.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 246.58%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,971,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.