National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

