Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0630

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.70 million and $585.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00281535 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00130258 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00059325 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00025696 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,619,138 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Navcoin (NAV) is a cryptocurrency . Navcoin has a current supply of 74,617,219.52698897. The last known price of Navcoin is 0.06703908 USD and is down -4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $621.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.navcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

