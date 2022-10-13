Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $23.01

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.01, but opened at $22.19. Nayax shares last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Nayax Stock Down 0.9 %

About Nayax

(Get Rating)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

