NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.67

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 2483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

StockNews.com began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.53.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $432,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $432,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $50,699.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,089.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 136.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 163.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 196,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after buying an additional 159,606 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,327,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 465.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 103,781 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

