Neeta Patel Acquires 222 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Neeta Patel bought 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £495.06 ($598.19).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Neeta Patel bought 204 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £495.72 ($598.99).

On Wednesday, August 10th, Neeta Patel bought 204 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £493.68 ($596.52).

Allianz Technology Trust Price Performance

Allianz Technology Trust stock opened at GBX 214.50 ($2.59) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 235.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 234.34. The company has a market cap of £876.79 million and a P/E ratio of 376.32. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 199.40 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 373.50 ($4.51).

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.