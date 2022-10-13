Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Up 2.6%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.61. 9,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,034,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $65,492.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,761.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $76,773.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,049.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $65,492.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,761.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,695 shares of company stock worth $573,306. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,020,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,845,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

