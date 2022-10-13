Nervos Network (CKB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.63 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $118.78 million and $1.63 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

