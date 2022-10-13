NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,153. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,017,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 698,462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 588,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NetScout Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,208,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,458,000 after purchasing an additional 394,434 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,698,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,886,000 after purchasing an additional 312,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 228,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.