NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

NTWK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. 45 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,424. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.