Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $13.22.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
