Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $13.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

