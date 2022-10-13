Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $9.19 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.12.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

