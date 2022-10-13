Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,713. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.65. Nevro has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $121.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.66 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 49.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 27.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Nevro by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 138.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

