New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading Down 5%

Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) fell 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 3.53 and last traded at 3.59. 5,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 169,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.78.

New Found Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.78.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Institutional Trading of New Found Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in New Found Gold in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of New Found Gold by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,391,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 332,190 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of New Found Gold by 19.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the second quarter worth $45,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.